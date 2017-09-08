Three Wisconsin Republicans vote against hurricane relief bill

Three members of Wisconsin’s delegation voted no Friday, as the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill with more hurricane relief, a higher federal debt limit, and three more months of general government funding.

Wisconsin Republicans Sean Duffy, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Mike Gallagher were among the 90 Republicans voting no.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville said heavy disaster expenses changed the entire budget calculation, and President Donald Trump negotiated a deal with Democrats because he wanted a bipartisan moment as the nation responds to victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Some Republicans argued that it was wrong to combine hurricane aid with less popular things that would have been hard to pass on their own. Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman joined Ryan and Wisconsin Democrats Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan in voting for the measure. The bill was sent to the president on a vote of 316-90.