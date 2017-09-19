Two Wisconsin men arrested on drug charges in Nebraska

Two Wisconsin men have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports 21-year-old Joseph MacDonald and 23-year-old Casey Sorenson have been charged with possession and intent to sell hash oil and drug paraphernalia.

NSP says troopers stopped the two men on Interstate 80 near Grand Island Sunday afternoon on a charge of following too closely. A drug dog brought to the scene led troopers to search the trunk of the car where they found about one-and-a-half pounds of marijuana as well as several containers of hash oil, hash wax, and other items.

Nebraska Radio Network