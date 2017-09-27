UW survey finds 11% did not vote in 2016 due to Voter ID law

New research claims thousands of people in the state’s two most populous counties did not vote in last November’s presidential election, because of confusion over the state’s voter ID law. The survey from UW-Madison’s Department of Political Science found eligible low-income and minority residents disproportionately deterred from voting.

“That shows the need for more education, more information out there for everyone about how to comply with this new law,” said Andrea Kaminski, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters.

The survey determined that just over 11 percent of “eligible nonvoting residents” in Dane and Milwaukee Counties were discouraged by the voter ID requirement. Dr. Ken Mayer published his findings based on surveys filled out by 2,400 registered voters in the two counties who did not vote last November.