Walker reacts to Senate Foxconn vote

The $3 billion Foxconn incentives package passed the state Senate on Tuesday with just one Democratic vote, and after hours of critical comments from Democratic senators.

Governor Scott Walker weighed in on Foxconn critics, during a media call updating his trade mission to Japan and South Korea.

The $3 billion Foxconn incentives package passed the state Senate on Tuesday with just one Democratic vote, and after hours of critical comments from Democratic senators. Governor Scott Walker weighed in on Foxconn critics, during a media call updating his trade mission to Japan and South Korea.

“I’ve heard some of the critics of this plan talk about how the state needed to do more to focus on good paying, family supporting jobs. Well right here we’ve got a measure that allows us to directly create 13,000 good paying, family supporting jobs, and they oppose it.”

Senator Robert Wirch of Kenosha was the only Democrat to vote for the Foxconn measure on Tuesday, and Senator Rob Cowles, a Green Bay Republican, voted no in what was otherwise a party line vote.

“They can say just about anything they want, but it appears as the though the main reason the leading proponents of this are opposed is that it’s something that we proposed,” Walker said.

The state Assembly is expected to take up the measure on Thursday.