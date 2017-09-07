Who needs a plumber? (AUDIO)

As it turns out, there was only one thing wrong with Sam Dekker’s garbage disposal and it had to do with operator error.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was summoned to help Dekker with the problem. Rodgers first checked out a YouTube tutorial, then got down under Dekker’s sink and fixed the problem.

Dekker tweeted out this picture of Rodgers coming to the rescue. Rodgers in turn, provided the description of events as he spoke with reporters on Wednesday at Lambeau Field.

In the end, the reason the disposal wasn’t working was Dekker didn’t plug it in. Rodgers is holding displaying the unplugged cord in the photo.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on helping Sam Dekker with his garbage disposal :09

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers on the problem :23