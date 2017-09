A pilot killed in central Nebraska has been identified as a Wisconsin man.

The Brown County Sheriff’s office says 69-year-old Robert Cook of Kenosha, Wisconsin died Saturday in a plane crash near Ainsworth. The plan reportedly left the Ainsworth Regional Airport on its way to North Dakota Saturday evening, when it crashed just a few miles from the airport.

Cook was the sole occupant of the plane.

The crash remains under investigation.

Nebraska Radio Network