Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor earns Big Ten honors

Wisconsin true freshman running back Jonathan Taylor was named Big Ten Conference Co-Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week after rushing for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the Badgers 31-14 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Taylor became the fourth true freshman in program history to rush for 200 yards, joining Alan Ameche, Ron Dayne and Zach Brown. He recorded the most rushing touchdowns in a game by a Wisconsin true freshman since James White tallied four against Austin Peay in 2010.

It’s the first career Big Ten weekly award for Taylor.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley shared the Offensive Player of the Week honor, completing 27 of 41 for 333 yards and five touchdowns in the Hawkeyes overtime win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Michigan’s Tyree Kinnel returned his first career interception 28 yards for a touchdown and tallied a team-high nine tackles, including eight solo in the Wolverines win over Cincinnati. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Indiana’s J-Shun Harris II was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.