Wisconsin’s Obasih suffers knee injury

Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Chikwe Obasih suffered a leg injury during practice on Wednesday and will miss Saturday’s home game against Florida Atlantic at Camp Randall Stadium (11 a.m.).

It’s not believed to be a season ending injury and the Badgers hope to have him back sooner than later.

Obasih is a redshirt senior from Brookfield Central High School. He was first off the bench against Utah State last Friday night.

Redshirt freshman Isaiahh Loudermilk had a sack and three tackles in the opener. He’s expected to see more playing time in Obasih’s absence.

Shaw questionable

Running back Bradrick Shaw remains questionable for Saturday’s game. Shaw had worked in full pads during practice this week, but it’s still unknown what kind of a roll he’ll play this week against Florida Atlantic.