Adams catches game winner in return from concussion

Davante Adams returned to the Green Bay Packers lineup, less than two weeks since being knocked out of the Bears game with a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago’s Danny Trevathan that led to a concussion, not to mention a night in the hospital.

Adams was cleared from the Packers concussion protocol on Friday and Aaron Rodgers didn’t waste any time getting his wide receiver back into the mix. Rodgers went to Adams for a short completion (7 yards) on the very first offensive play for the Packers. Adams went on to finish with seven receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams would wind up catching the games first and last touchdown passes, the final of which came from 12 yards out and 11-seconds to play, to lift the Packers to a 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers threw twice at the end to Adams with the first of the two off the mark. Adams returned to the line of scrimmage and motioned to Rodgers to throw it again his way. They ran the same play, but this time Rodgers pass was on the mark and the Packers would once again be come-from-behind winners.

Adams game winner came with fellow receiver Jordy Nelson on the sideline. Neither Nelson or Mike McCarthy would say what the issue was with Jordy, but it appeared that Nelson winced in pain when he stretched out to try to catch a two-point conversion pass attempt from Aaron Rodgers, which was badly overthrown.

Bryan Bulaga returned to the lineup at right tackle and played the entire game. But left tackle David Bakhtiari was scratched again and guard Lane Taylor made the start at left tackle. He ended up giving up one of the Cowboys three sacks on the day.

The Packers lost cornerback Kevin King to a concussion early in the game and it led to the Packers defense struggling to slow down Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott finished 25 of 36 for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Prescott did throw an interception, a pass that should have been caught by Dallas wide receiver Terrance Williams. Instead, it went off of his hands, into the waiting arms of Damarious Randall, who went 21-yards for a pick-six. It gave the Packers the lead at the time, 28-24 with 9:56 left to play.

Running back Ty Montgomery didn’t play with his injured ribs, so the Packers went with rookie Aaron Jones. Jones, who was a healthy scratch in week one, made his first NFL start in week five and rushed 19 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, his second of the season.

Jones certainly gave the Packers something to consider when Montgomery is healthy enough to return.

Aaron Rodgers improved to 6-2 against Dallas and the Packers are now 4-0 in the House that Jerry built (AT&T Stadium).

The Packers improved to 4-1, tied with Carolina and Philadelphia for the best records in the NFC. They will return to action this coming Sunday at Minnesota against the Vikings.