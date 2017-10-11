Arrowhead & Aquinas crowned girls golf champs

Arrowhead defended its girls state golf title from a year ago to win the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Golf Championship with a four-player, 36-hole score of 63. The Warhawks’ captured their fourth State title overall in 18 State Tournament appearances. Milton finished second with a score of 657. Brookfield Central finished third (664).

Milton’s Mia Seeman earned individual medalist honors with a 1-over-par 145 for 36 holes.

Aquinas wins its first girls golf team championship in its first tournament appearance as a team, capturing the Division 2 crown with a score of 717. Edgewood finished 15 strokes back of the leader with a 732. Fox Valley Lutheran placed third with a score of 741.

Individually, FVL’s Erica Priebe earned individual medalist honors at +16 with a score of 160.