Avery attorney files new appeal

A new appeal has been filed in the Steven Avery case.

Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a motion on Monday, asking the judge to reconsider a recent decision to deny Avery a new trial. The judge ruled earlier this month that nothing had been presented to warrant Avery getting a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Zellner says the defense has submitted 20 new pieces of evidence.

Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are both currently serving life sentences for Halbach’s murder. Dassey’s guilty verdict was overturned by a federal judge last year, but the state is fighting that decision. A federal appeals court is expected to issue a decision in the coming months.

WTAQ