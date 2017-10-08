Badgers climb in top 25 polls

The Wisconsin Badgers, after knocking off Nebraska 38-17 on Saturday night, have moved up in both top 25 college football polls.

The Badgers climbed to 6th in the Amway Top 25 Coaches Poll. They moved to 7th in the A.P. Top 25 media poll.

Penn State is third in both polls this week. Ohio State dropped to 8th in the coaches poll and 9th in the media poll. Michigan, which lost at home to Michigan State on Saturday night, dropped to 16th in the Coaches Poll and 17th in the Media Poll. Michigan State climbed to 22nd in the Coaches Poll and 21st in the Media Poll.

Alabama and Clemson are a unanimous first and second in both polls.

The Badgers shoot for their 6th straight win to start the season when they host Purdue on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.