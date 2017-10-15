Badgers overcome sloppy play to beat Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers extended their win streak to 12-straight games over Purdue, pulling out a 17-9 win over the Boilermakers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) committed three turnovers and had a punt blocked but managed to pull out the victory and they have their defense to thank.

That defense, which was forced to start on a short field a number of times, held Purdue to 66 rushing yards and 221 total yards. Purdue became the fourth UW opponent that has failed to reach 250 yards of total offense.

The Boilermakers, who had the number one red zone offense in the Big Ten entering play on Saturday, went 0 for 4. Wisconsin started the day leading the nation in opponent red zone percentage at 33.3%. They’ve now allowed just five touchdowns in the red zone in 19 opponent opportunities this season.

Offensively, the Badgers racked up 494 yards of total offense, the team’s highest total in a Big Ten game since piling up 627 yards against Nebraska on Nov. 15, 2014.

Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor carried a career-high 30 times for 219 yards (7.3 average) with one touchdown. He also caught his first-career pass, a 17-yard reception in the first quarter. Taylor broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run on his third carry of the game and surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark for the third time this season.

Sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus finished with a career-high 100 yards receiving on 5 catches. He also caught his fifth touchdown pass of the season and fourth in UW’s last four games, a 14-yard reception in the first quarter.

Wisconsin is now off to a 6-0 start for just the fifth time in the modern era (1946-present), and the first time since 2011. The Badgers became bowl eligible for the 16th-straight season, extending the Big Ten’s longest active streak.

Wisconsin’s defense played the entire second half without linebacker T.J. Edwards. He was ejected late in the first half on a targeting call.

Wisconsin’s three turnovers came on a Jonathan Taylor fumble and a pair of Alex Hornibrook interceptions.