Bears’ Trevathan suspended for two games

The NFL has suspended Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan for two games over the weekend, stemming from his illegal hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams last Thursday night.

Adams had to be taken from the field on a stretcher during the third quarter of the Packers’ 35-14 win.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Adams is home but everything looks good. Adams is now in the teams concussion protocol.

Trevathan will be eligible to return to the Bears’ roster on Oct. 16, although he can appeal the ruling.