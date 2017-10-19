Big Ten Announces Changes to Format of Future Basketball Schedules

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council approved a change to the format of future men’s and women’s basketball schedules at its annual meeting last week. Beginning with the 2018-19 season, the men’s basketball schedule will increase to 20 conference games and the women’s basketball schedule will feature 18 conference games.

Under the new men’s format, teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once in a given season.

The updated women’s format will feature 18 conference games that will allow teams to play five opponents twice and eight teams once each season.

More details, including each team’s list of single and double-play opponents for 2018-19, will be released at a later date.