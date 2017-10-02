Brewers cap off season with win over Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers played 161 games of meaningful baseball, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Saturday, blowing a 6-0 lead.

Game number 162 meant nothing more than finishing out with a win, heading into the offseason with a good taste in their mouth and that’s exactly what happened.

Rookie outfielder Brett Phillips clubbed a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Brewers the lead for good. First baseman Jesus Aguilar would add another long ball in the 6-1 victory on Sunday.

Another rookie, pitcher Aaron Wilkerson picked up his first major league victory with seven solid innings of 1-run, two hit ball. Wilkerson took a no-hitter into the sixth.

The win allowed the Brewers to finish 10 games over .500 at 86-76, finishing a game out of the final wildcard in the National League. Certainly expectations will grow for next season. That will be year three of the teams rebuild.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says they had a solid year, despite missing the playoffs :14