Brewers sign Chase Anderson to multi-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson to a two-year contract through the 2019 season with club options for 2020 and 2021.

“Signing Chase to a multi-year contract furthers our strategy to acquire, develop and retain talent throughout our organization,” said general manager David Stearns. “Chase’s 2017 performance elevated his stature in the game and demonstrated that he has the capability to lead a rotation. Since he arrived in Milwaukee, Chase has been a model contributor to our community both on and off the field. We are happy for him and his family and look forward to Chase’s contributions for years to come.”

The 29-year-old Anderson, who was eligible for arbitration, went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts for the Brewers in 2017. He set career highs for wins and strikeouts (133) and tied his career high with 13 quality starts. Anderson has gone 17-5 with a 2.69 ERA over his last 37 starts dating back to July 25, 2016. His ERA since that date ranks fourth in the Major Leagues among starting pitchers (minimum 35 starts).

Anderson was acquired from Arizona as part of a five-player trade on January 30, 2016. He owns a career record of 36-28 with a 3.87 ERA in 104 games (103 starts) with Arizona (2014-15) and Milwaukee (2016-current). He is 21-15 with a 3.59 ERA in 56 games (55 starts) as a Brewer.