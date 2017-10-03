Bucks cough up lead, fall to Mavs in exhibition opener

The Milwaukee Bucks let a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter get away, falling to the Dallas Mavericks 106-104 in their preseason opener. Dallas rookie Johnathan Motley scored the game winning basket for the Mavericks with 4.7 seconds left. Rashad Vaughn’s three point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

Vaughn led the Bucks with 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Bucks first round draft pick D.J. Wilson finished with 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting in his debut. Fellow rookie Sterling Brown was 0-for-9 from the field in a team-high 27 1/2 minutes.

Kendall Marshall tallied 10 of the Bucks 34 assists in 16 minutes, all in the second half.

Greg Monroe had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucks played without their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who didn’t make the trip following the death of his father over the weekend. Bucks coach Jason Kidd said there’s no timetable for Giannis’ return.

Second-year center Thon Maker also missed the exhibition opener due to a right ankle injury that he suffered in practice.

The Bucks return to action Wednesday night when they play host to the Indiana Pacers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.