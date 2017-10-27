Bucks fall to Celtics in “Return to the Mecca” game

The Boston Celtics had their way against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 70’s and 80’s and the process repeated itself again last night in the “Return to the Mecca” game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Bucks couldn’t stop the 3-ball as Celtics Center Al Horford poured in 27 points for the Celtics. Horford went 11 of 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from three-point range. He also helped hold Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in check for much of the night.

Giannis led all scorers with 28 points, but six of them came from three-point range in garbage time. Horford and the Celtics made Antetokounmpo work for everything he got, specially inside.

Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points each and Tony Snell had 11 for the Bucks, who wrapped up a 4-game homestand with a 2-2 record. They’re now 3-2 on the season.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points for the Celtics, who avenged a loss to the Bucks in the season opener, 108-100 in Boston.

The Bucks have a couple of days off before heading to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Sunday afternoon (2:30 p.m.).