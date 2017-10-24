Bucks hold off Hornets, improve to 3-1

Khris Middleton has struggled from three-point range so far this season, but he hit a clutch three with 43-seconds to play last night, helping the Milwaukee Bucks knock off the Charlotte Hornets 103-94 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Middleton finished with 20 points, 13 of which came in the second half and NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 32 points to lead the Bucks. Giannis also added 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.

The Bucks improved to 3-1 and held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season.

Off the bench, Mirza Teletovic hit 5 of 9 three-pointers and led the bench production with 15 points. Greg Monroe added eight points and seven rebounds.

Former Wisconsin standout Frank Kaminsky led the Hornets (1-2) with 18 points off the bench. He hit six of eight from the field and three of four from distance.

The Bucks played without point guard Malcolm Brogdon who was sidelined with a sprained left ankle. Brogdon hurt his ankle in the final minute of Saturday’s win over Portland.

The Bucks are off until Thursday when the face the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.