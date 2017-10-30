Bucks jump out early and knock off Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks jumped out to a big early lead on Atlanta and went on to beat the Hawks 117-106 in Atlanta on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds and Khris Middleton, who has struggled early this season, finished with a season high 27 points. Middleton also dished out nine assists. He started out 2 for 11 from the field before getting his offense rolling.

Rashad Vaughn, who was inactive for the first few games, went 4 for 6 from three-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Bucks are playing without center Greg Monroe. Coach Jason Kidd said Monroe will miss the next two weeks with a left calf injury.

The Bucks will return home to host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.