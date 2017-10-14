Bucks win preseason finale

The Milwaukee Bucks closed exhibition play with a 107-103 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The win gave the Bucks a 1-3 record during the preseason.

Thon Maker made his preseason debut, playing 25 minutes and finishing with eight points and eight rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and six blocks. The Bucks made 10 of 21 three-pointers in the first half and finished 16 for 33 for the game.

The Bucks will open the regular season on Wednesday night at Boston against the Celtics.

Bucks finalize roster

The Bucks requested waivers on Joel Anthony, Gary Payton II and Brandon Rush.

Anthony signed with the Bucks on Sept. 224 and appeared in all four preseason games, averaging 1.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Payton originally singed with the Bucks on April 2 and played in six games during the 2016-17 season, averaging 3.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds. in four preseason games, Payton averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Rush signed with the Bucks on Sept. 19. He appeared in three games and averaged 2.7 points a game.

The Bucks roster now stands at 15 players.