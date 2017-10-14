Burnett ruled out of Packers lineup on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers will play Sunday’s divisional matchup at Minnesota without starting safety Morgan Burnett.

Burnett suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out on the teams final injury report on Friday. He’s joined by linebacker Joe Thomas, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Packers are expected to turn to Kentrell Brice and rookie Josh Jones to take Burnett’s place in Dom Capers defense.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will take over the communication helmet normally worn by Burnett.

It is also possible the Packers could be without rookie corner Kevin King (concussion). Veteran Davon House is also listed as questionable with the quadriceps injury that has seen him miss two games already this season. King and linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back) are both listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

The Vikings will be without their top receiver Stefon Diggs (groin), quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) and starting guard Nick Easton (calf).