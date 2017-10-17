Car dealership hit by tire thefts

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigate a vandalism and theft spree at a Bellevue car dealership.

Ten vehicles were put up on blocks, the tires and rims stolen, at Dorsch Ford on Eaton Road. A Ford van was also stolen from the lot, which investigators say may have been used to help transport the stolen tires and rims from the lot.

Total value of the damages and stolen items is over $100,000.

The incidents are believed to have occurred between midnight and 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Dorsch is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

WTAQ