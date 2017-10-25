Counsell named Sporting News NL Manager of the Year

Despite being in year two of their rebuild, the Milwaukee Brewers stayed playoff relevant until the final week of the regular season. For that, manager Craig Counsell was named The Sports News National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Counsell took over early in the 2015 season after the Brewers fired manager Ron Roenicke.

After finishing 73-89 in 2016, Counsell led the Brewers to a 86-76 record this past season, good for second place in the National League Central.

The Sporting News major league managers to determine the winner. Arizona’s Torey Lovullo was second in the balloting with the Dodgers Dave Roberts and Colorado’s Bud Black tied for third.

Counsell is the second Brewers manager to win the award. George Bamberger captured the honor in 1978.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona was named the American League Manager of the Year.