Defense leads Badgers past Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers defense saved the day on Saturday in a 33-24 win over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) registered eight quarterback sacks, including three from senior outside linebacker Garret Dooley. Dooley also finished with eight tackles, including 4 1/2 for loss.

On the back end, senior Natrell Jamerson gets better with every game he plays at safety. He had two picks on Saturday, the second of which was returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

Wisconsin’s defense allowed just 25 rushing yards, its fewest against a Big Ten opponent since holding Michigan State to 25 rushing yards back on Nov. 1, 2008.

The Badgers also finished with a season-high 11 tackles for loss and is now averaging 8.3 TFLs per game this season. They entered the game ranked fourth in the Big Ten in that category.

The Badger offense struggled in the first half and trailed the Wild Cats 10-7 at halftime.

Alex Hornibrook completed 11 of 20 for 197 yards and a touchdown. He tossed a pair of interceptions. On the ground, freshman Jonathan Taylor had 19 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor now has seven touchdowns in four games this season.

The Badgers will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday to face the Cornhuskers (3-2, 2-0) on Saturday night.