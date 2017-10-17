Democrats on medical marijuana tour

Dane County Democrats in the legislature are on tour to promote medical marijuana in Wisconsin. State Representative Chris Taylor said legislation she introduced with Senator Jon Erpenbach would allow patients access to medical cannabis with a doctor’s recommendation. There have been no hearings on the bills, which were introduced back in February.

“Rather than spin our wheels in the Capitol, what Senator Erpenbach and I decided to do was go out and talk to people all over the state, and raise the awareness,” Taylor said.

The lawmakers were in La Crosse on Tuesday, and will be in Wausau and Green Bay on Wednesday, and Milwaukee on Thursday.

Use of cannabis for medical purposes is legal in 29 states, and Taylor said Wisconsin residents who could benefit from the drug have no good option — even if they’re able to obtain it out-of-state. “Even if they are able to get it legally in other states, they’re going to be criminals when the come back to this state to use the medical marijuana that they’ve got.”