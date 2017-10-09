Federal disaster aid approved for several Wisconsin counties

President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster aid for public facilities damaged in the July floods in western Wisconsin.

Up to eight inches of rain caused more than $15 million in damage to roads, bridges, and other public amenities. The Federal Emergency Management Agency normally funds 75-percent of the damage, while state and local governments pick up the rest. FEMA’s public disaster aid goes to La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, and Vernon counties.

FEMA did not approve funds for the more than five dozen homes heavily damaged or destroyed in the storms, but the Small Business Administration approved low interest loans last month for individual residents and businesses.