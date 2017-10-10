First day of the WIAA Girls State Golf Tournament is in the books

Google+

The first day of the 47th WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament set up a highly competitive scenario for the team and individual titles at University Ridge in Madison on Monday.

Defending champion Arrowhead leads the Division 1 field by 13 strokes with a four-player, 18-hold score of 312 on Day 1.  Milton is second with a score of 325 and Brookfield Central is third at 326.

Aquinas has a one-shot lead in the Division 2 team standings by firing a 359 on day 1.  Edgewood led throughout much of the round and is currently second with a score of 360.  Fox Valley Lutheran is third, 15 strokes behind the leader at 374.

The second and final day of the competition is underway at University Ridge.


