Former Badger coach, Andersen is out at Oregon State

Former Wisconsin football coach Gary Anderson is out as head football coach at Oregon State University. The two parties mutually agreed to the split, effective immediately, with the Beavers off to a 1-5 start.

Oregon State announced the split on Monday, two days after a 38-10 loss at Southern California.

Cornerbacks coach Cory Hall was named interim coach.

Oregon State said Anderson and the school “agreed to release each other from all future contract obligations and payments.” Andersen’s contract had been extended after last season and ran through the 2021 season. he was due to make $2.65 million this season and had he been fired without cause, he would have been due about $12 million.

Anderson arrived at Oregon State in December of 2014 after serving as head coach at Wisconsin for two seasons. He went 19-7 with the Badgers.