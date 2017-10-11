Former Wisconsin Democratic Party official’s home searched following overdose death

A former Wisconsin Democratic Party official had his home searched, following the overdose death of a woman.

A search warrant obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal shows Fitchburg Police searched the home of 42-year-old Jason Sidener, following the death of a 30-year-old woman on September 12th. Sidener took to an emergency room because she was having trouble breathing and reportedly told police he thought the woman may have taken heroin while staying at his house.

Sidener has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Sidener began working for the state Democratic Party last January. A spokeswoman with the DPW says he initially took Family and Medical Leave in August, and then returned to work briefly before leaving his position for health reasons.

“We are cooperating fully with police and ask that everyone defer to their investigation out of respect for all those involved,” spokeswoman Melanie Conklin said in a statement.