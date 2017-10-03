Foxconn officials to announce site of proposed Wisconsin factory

Foxconn is expected to announce the future home of a proposed flat-panel display factory in southeastern Wisconsin.

Company officials and Racine County Leaders have called a press conference for Wednesday morning at the SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant, where they plan to unveil the proposed site of the $10 billion, 20-million-square-foot manufacturing campus the company wants to build in the state.

The announcement comes just weeks after the governor signed a bill that creates a $3 billion incentive package for the Taiwan-based electronics maker. The company could also receive local incentives for the factory, which it says could eventually employ up to 13,000 workers.