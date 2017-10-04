Foxconn picks Mount Pleasant for Wisconsin factory

After months of speculation, Foxconn has announced that it wants to build its proposed flat-panel display factory in Racine County.

Company and local officials announced during a press conference Wednesday morning that Foxconn has selected a site in the Village of Mount Pleasant, located just off Interstate 94, for its proposed 10-million-square-foot industrial campus.

Village President Dave DeGroot joined others in celebrating the news and what the development will mean for his community and Racine County. “This investment in our village means jobs. It means more people calling our community home. It means more people shopping in our stores, eating at our restaurants, and enjoying our entertainment,” he said.

Officials have not yet released the details of any local incentive package being offered to the company, although Governor Scott Walker signed legislation last month that will provide nearly $3 billion in tax credits and other benefits for the project, which could eventually employ up to 13,000 workers.