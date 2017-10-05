Fumagali returns to practice for the Badgers

Wisconsin senior tight end Troy Fumagali, who missed the Northwestern game with a left-leg injury, took part in the Badgers practice on Wednesday with the hopes of playing at Nebraska on Saturday night.

Fumagali leads the Badgers with 15 receptions, 236 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with three.

Dietzen’s Injury was his toe

Left guard Jon Dietzen missed the BYU game with what was presumed to be an ankle injury. It turns out he was sidelined with a toe injury.

Dietzen suffered the injury during the Florida Atlantic game but played through it. He couldn’t walk too well the very next day.

After missing the BYU game, Dietzen returned to the starting lineup last week against Northwestern, splitting time with Micah Kapoi.