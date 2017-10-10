Grothman apprehensive about re-election bid

U.S. House Republican Glenn Grothman says he’s “apprehensive” about his re-election campaign in 2018.

Grothman told WISN Radio in Milwaukee on Monday that his campaign is not raising as much money as it should — and he later told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his Democratic opponent Dan Kohl has access to “rich guys from New York or Miami or Los Angeles” that he doesn’t know.

Dan Kohl is a nephew of former U.S. Senate Democrat Herb Kohl — and his campaign says he had $390,000 on hand last month, while Grothman’s campaign reported $325,000.

Grothman is in his second two year term in Congress, and said his seat will be one of those “in play” as Democrats try to win back the House majority next year.