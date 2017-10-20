Happ named repeat candidate for Abdul-Jabbar Award

For the second straight season, Wisconsin big man Ethan Happ was among 20 members named to the watch list for the 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. He was named to the final five candidates for last year’s award.

The Milan, Illinois, native looks to expand on his All-America sophomore campaign, during which he became the nation’s only player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals during conference play. Happ was the only player in the NCAA to average at least 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game a year ago.

Last season, Happ collected third-team AP All-America status to go along with first-team All-Big Ten and AP Big Ten Defense Player of the Year honors.

Happ joins former teammate Frank Kaminsky as the only two players in program history to be named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. Kaminsky went on to win the award in 2015 when he became consensus National Player of the Year.