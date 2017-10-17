Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers / Hayton named Big Ten First Star of the Week

Hayton named Big Ten First Star of the Week

By

Kyle Hayton

Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton has been named the Big Ten Conference First Star of the Week.

Hayton led the Badgers to a pair of road victories last weekend, 5-2 over Boston College on Friday and 4-1 over Merrimack on Saturday.  Hayton posted a .959 save percentage and stopped 70 of 73 shots through the weekend.

Hayton, a Mike Richter Award watch list member for 2017-18, has started all five of Wisconsin’s games this season, posting a 2.01 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Hayton and the No. 5/6 Badgers (4-1-0) travel to Green Bay this weekend to face Northern Michigan (3-1-0) in a two game series at the Resch Center.  Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m., while the puck drops at 5 p.m. on Saturday.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page