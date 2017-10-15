Hockey Badgers earn weekend road sweep

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team earned a pair of road victories on the weekend, capping things off Saturday night with a 4-1 victory over Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The Badgers (4-1-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Warriors (0-2-1) 42-34.

Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made a season-high 41 saves in the victory, back stopping the team to his fourth win between the pipes at Wisconsin.

Junior Jason Ford put the Badgers on the board just one minute, 38 seconds into the first period with his first goal of the year.

Merrimack would tie the score in the second period before the Badgers would answer and take the lead for good. Junior Seamus Malone scored on the power play and sophomore Max Zimmer added a goal just 14 seconds later to make it 3-1. Senior Ryan Wagner made it 4-1 Badgers with a goal a short time later.

Ford, Peter Tischke and Tim Davison each recorded two points in the win and the Badgers have now scored their first goal in all five of their games this season. The Badgers have won four of their first five games for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

The Badgers return to action this coming weekend, playing a neutral ice series against Northern Michigan at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s starts at 5 p.m.

Badger women remain perfect

The top-ranked Badger women’s team got a goal and an assist from Maddie Rowe to knock off Minnesota State 3-1.

Brette Pettet and Claudia Kepler also scored for the Badgers (8-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA).