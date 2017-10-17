Hockey Badgers jump in polls

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team continues to move up in the polls, jumping to No. 5 in the USA Today/USA Hockey magazine Poll and No. 6 in the USCHO.Com Poll, both released on Monday.

The rankings mark Wisconsin’s highest position in the polls since being ranked fourth on March 24, 2014, leading up to the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers, previously ranked 10th in both polls, improved to 4-1-0 on the season with a pair of road wins against then-No. 13 Boston College and Merrimack.

Defending NCAA champion Denver sits atop both polls for the fourth-consecutive week, while Harvard, St. Cloud State, North Dakota and Notre Dame join Wisconsin in the top-six in both polls.

Northern Michigan (3-1-0), Wisconsin’s next opponent on the schedule, is receiving votes in the USA Hockey/USA Today poll. The Badgers and Wildcats meet Friday and Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.