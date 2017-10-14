Hockey Badgers open road trip with a victory

The 10th-ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team collected goals from five different players on the way to a 5-2 road victory over 13th-ranked Boston College on Friday night.

Boston College (0-0-2) outshot the Badgers 31-22, but Wisconsin (3-1-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) goaltender Kyle Hayton made a season-high 29 saves to backstop the Badgers to victory.

Sophomore forward Trent Frederic opened the scoring 17:17 into the first period, one timing a pass from freshman Linus Weissbach at the top of the circles for a 1-0 lead.

BC tied the game before the first period ended, scoring on the man-advantage, but Wisconsin returned to the ice and dominated the second period, scoring a pair of unanswered goals. Senior Tim Davison put the Badgers up 2-1 and Seamus Malone made it three to one, tapping in a pass from teammate Will Johnson.

Matt Freytag opened up a three-goal lead early in the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.

After Boston College made it 4-2 but the Badger defense held until freshman Tarek Baker scored his third goal of the season, an empty netter to seal the win.

The Badgers close out their trip east with a game at Merrimack College at 6 p.m. on Saturday.