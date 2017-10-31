Improperly installed furnace linked to deaths in Sawyer County home

The deaths of a couple and their grandson may have been caused by an improperly installed furnace. The victims were found Sunday at a home in the village of Radisson in Sawyer County.

They were identified as 61-year-old Steven Ryan, 60-year-old Carolyn Rindahl, and their four-year-old grandson.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek said the furnace in question was installed just recently, and the three apparently died from carbon monoxide poisoning, but toxicology tests are pending. Investigators say carbon monoxide was found in the home.