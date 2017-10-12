Johnson not taking sides in feud between Corker and Trump

Senator Ron Johnson is not taking a side in the ongoing feud between fellow GOP Senator Bob Corker and President Trump.

Corker has painted a picture of a White House in chaos, but Johnson told WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show that he’s had positive experiences with various cabinet members. “You’ve got to give (President Trump) credit for appointing some extraordinary human beings into his administration, and he’s listening to them.”

While Johnson noted his good experiences working with the Trump Administration, he understands how others may feel differently. “I referred to Donald Trump during the campaign as the political equivalent of a disruptive technology,” he said. “That’s what we’re seeing right now. There is, I’m sure, a great deal of discomfort from a number of members in terms of ‘this isn’t the way things are normally done,’ but take a look at what has not worked in the past, whether it be North Korea or anything else.”

Bader pressed Johnson on whether he agrees on Corker’s assessment of a White House in chaos.

Johnson: “That’s his opinion of what he sees when he goes to the White House.”

Bader: “But you won’t categorically say that opinion is wrong?”

Johnson: “I don’t even know how to respond to that, Jerry.”

The senator hopes uneasy relationships with President Trump will not affect the way some legislators vote, when asked if disputes like the one between Trump and Corker are harmful to the administration’s agenda. “I’m hoping that every member, regardless of what they may personally think of this president, will take a look at the underlying policy and what we need to do for our country.”

Corker has announced he is retiring when his current term expires next year, with Trump saying Corker is scared to run for reelection without a presidential endorsement.

WTAQ