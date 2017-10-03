Judge denies new trial for Steven Avery

A judge in Sheboygan County says Steven Avery should not get a new trial in the murder of Teresa Halbach.

A jury convicted Avery for the 2005 death of the freelance photographer, and he’s been in state prison for nearly 11 years. He’s now 55 and serving a life sentence. Halbach went to take a picture of a van that was for sale at the Avery salvage lot. Her remains were later found on the Avery property.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz released her decision this afternoon.

Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, filed a motion over the summer, asking for a new trial. She based her argument on new testing, using technology that wasn’t available when Avery was found guilty.

The case drew international attention following the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, had his conviction overturned in federal court, but remains in prison. The state is appealing the decision and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in his case last week.

WHBY