Menominee Nation buys naming rights to Oshkosh arena

The Menominee Indian tribe has bought the naming rights for the new arena in Oshkosh where the Milwaukee Bucks’ developmental league team will play.

The $21 million Menominee Nation Arena is expected to be completed in time for the Wisconsin Herd’s first home game in the G-League on November 17.

The Menominee will have its name on the building for at least five years.

The Tribal chair says the deal will help the Menominee promote its casino and lumber mill, and will also give people more “insight and information” on who the Menominee people are.

WHBY