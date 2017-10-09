October tornado touches down in Madison

A rare October tornado has been confirmed on the east side of Madison.

The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado, with winds up to 80 miles-per-hour, touched down at around 5 p.m. Saturday, tearing the facade off a convenience store and damaging the roof of a car wash. The storm also damaged several buildings, homes, and garages in the area, while knocking down power lines.

No injuries were reported.

The state climatology office says only 1.5 percent of Wisconsin tornadoes occur in October — while 30 percent take place in June.