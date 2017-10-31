Oshkosh arena not ready for start of Herd season

The Wisconsin Herd will not be able to play in the team’s new home arena in Oshkosh until December.

The team announced that the Menominee Nation Arena will not be ready for the start of the NBA G-League season, so the Herd will play its first three home games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

The home opener in Oshkosh will be on Friday, December 1.

The team will have shuttle buses from Oshkosh to Milwaukee for Herd season-ticket holders, for the season opener on Friday, November 17. The other two home games at the Bradley Center will be closed to the public. They’re scheduled for Saturday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 28.

Once the new arena opens, the team will still have 20 home games in Oshkosh.

