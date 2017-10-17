Packers add QB to practice squad

After Joe Callahan was signed to Green Bay’s active roster on Monday, the Packers signed QB Jerod Evans to the practice squad.

Evans originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Virginia Tech on May 12. He was placed in injured reserve on May 16 and later released.

After playing at Trinity Valley Community College, he transferred to Virginia Tech, where he started all 14 games in 2016. Evans was named 2016 ACC Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press after throwing for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns while racking up 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.