Packers and Microsoft team up on ‘TitletownTech’

The Green Bay Packers are teaming with Microsoft in hopes of growing the economy in northeast Wisconsin.

They’re creating TitletownTech, a three-part initiative to help entrepreneurs and existing companies. They’ll be setting up an accelerator program, innovation lab, and venture capital fund. They’ll be run out of new building that will be going up in the Titletown District next to Hinterland Brewery.

Packers President Mark Murphy helped unveil TitletownTech this afternoon. He says it’s about keeping college graduates in Wisconsin, and attracting more young professionals.

The Packers and Microsoft are each contributing five million dollars toward the venture capital fund. Microsoft will provide mentors for participants.

WHBY