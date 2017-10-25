Packers release veteran lineman Don Barclay

The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with veteran offensive lineman Don Barclay on Tuesday. They released him off of injured reserve, just one week before he would have been eligible to come off of the list.

Without Barclay, the Packers have gone to backups Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick and appear to be satisfied with their play, making Barclay expendable.

Barclay came into the league as a tackle and struggled at times when he was asked to play. He eventually spent more time at guard and center. He suffered an ankle injury in the first exhibition game in August and was put on injured reserve when the team made their final roster cut to 53 players.

Barclay played in a total of 62 regular-season games with 24 starts.

McCaffrey signed to practice squad

The Packers signed wide receiver Max McCaffrey to their practice squad after he was released Monday by Jacksonville.

McCaffrey originally joined the Packers as a member of their practice squad Dec. 20, 2016, and was added to their active roster for the NFC Championship game.

McCaffrey also spent a week on the Saints practice squad after the Packers released him on the cut to 53.