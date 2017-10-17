Packers sign Callahan to back up Hundley

The Green Bay Packers have signed quarterback Joe Callahan to the active roster from their practice squad on Monday and placed defensive back Quinten Rollins on injured reserve.

Callahan was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Wesley College on May 6, 2016. After being released by the Packers on Oct. 13, 2016, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on the active roster before being signed to Green Bay’s practice squad on Dec. 2, 2016. He was then signed to the active roster by the Packers on Dec. 17, 2016, where he spent the rest of the season.

After being released following training camp, he has spent the first six weeks of this season on the Packers’ practice squad.

In 2015, he became the first NCAA Division III quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, earning the Gagliardi Trophy, the highest award in Division III football.